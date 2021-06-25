New Bern police chief holds roundtable discussion with community

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher, on the job now for about three months, held a roundtable discussion with the Duffyfield community Thursday, to talk about how policing should look in their community.

A wide range of topics was discussed, from body-worn cameras-which, up until this point New Bern Police haven’t had, to traffic infractions and reallocating police funds.

This was the first step in starting the conversation between police officers and the community.

Duffyfield residents say they deal with a lot in their community including shootings, speeding and other issues.

So, when Chief Gallagher held a roundtable discussion with this community, residents like Donald Wells jumped at the chance to listen, and ask questions.

“I think it’s a good idea having more interaction particularly with the police and the new police chief and with the community. With them realizing that police have a tough job, I wouldn’t want to do it but it is a very necessary and important job.”

Chief Gallagher said that safety is one of the most important things police officers do and that citizens need to be safe and feel safe in their community.

“I look forward to partnering in a collaborative manner with the community to strategize how best to reduce crime, the fear of crime and to elevate the presence of justice. I am new to this community. I’ve only been here 97 days and I felt it was important for the chief of police to speak for the department and I’m a huge advocate for community policing and I feel as if one of the best ways to do that is to form relationships and the way you form relationships is you get face to face with the community.”

Jamara Wallace is the Chairman of the Duffyfield Residence Council and said police officers should help the community and the community should help police officers so this was a very important first step that needs to continue.

“We are here to help you do your job, and we are here to continue to be a true partner in the community as far as crime and safety is concerned.”

Chief Gallagher spoke about use of force, as well as body cameras.

He said the contract with the company who is providing the cameras will be signed on July 1st, then the cameras will be shipped and officers trained on how to use them.

Gallagher said all 90 officers will have them on their uniforms around August first.

“This is an opportunity for officers to be able to say resolutely that if you don’t believe me, or the citizen, if you don’t believe me let’s watch the video.”

Chief Gallagher said the police department’s policies will be posted online so citizens will be in the know when it comes to officers in their community.

He also said when he joined the New Bern Police Department around 3 months ago, he took over a police department that was in good shape and has professional officers who want to serve the community.

He said he’s looking forward to working with citizens in the future and wanted the community to know he will, “never purposely lie to you.”

