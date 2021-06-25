New Bern man gets new home 3-years after Florence damage

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been nearly 3 years since Hurricane Florence caused $24 billion in damage and devastated hundreds of businesses and homes. But even as the communities impacted continue down the road to recovery, for some, it hasn’t been easy.

New Bern resident Donald Brimmer had two massive branches from a tree hit his home during Florence making it unlivable.

“It took the back kitchen out, and tore the kitchen up, and left holes in the walls,” explained Brimmer.

But making repairs to Brimmer’s home wasn’t possible according to Baptists on a Mission Coordinator Mark Pickett.

“His home was damaged to the point where it was unrepairable, and so we were approved for a grant to replace his home with a new construction build so we were able to demo down the old house and get the lot cleared out and we’re finally starting to get the new house coming out of the ground,” explained Pickett.

The tree hit so hard onto the home that it also cracked the foundation. But getting help from organizations like FEMA, Rebuild NC and some of the other disaster recovery groups wasn’t easy for Brimmer.

That’s because he, like so many others didn’t have all of the necessary legal documents to prove that he had inherited his home from his parents. Brimmer’s situation is something attorneys at Legal Aid NC say they see every day, and it’s what delays repair and rebuild projects from these storms.

According to Wilson Greene a staff attorney with Legal Aid NC, “Ownership issues are very common, it’s very common for people to inherit a home property where you know you might inherit property from your parents or grandparents or something. A new deed is not issued so you don’t have something you can just show FEMA or Rebuild NC to say ‘Hey I own this home’.”

With the paperwork finally squared away dozens of volunteers from Legal Aid NC and other organizations like Live United and the Craven and Carteret Disaster Recovery Alliance have been able to get to work on building Brimmer a brand new home.

Groups like Baptists on a Mission say unfortunately there are still hundreds of families in Craven County alone that are still waiting on repairs or new homes following Hurricane Florence.

