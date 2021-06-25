Advertisement

Man wanted for licking woman’s backside at a beauty supply store

Surveillance video shows a man walk up behind a woman bending over and lick her backside.
Surveillance video shows a man walk up behind a woman bending over and lick her backside.(NYPD Crime Stoppers)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing a woman who was shopping at a beauty supply store in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows a man walk up behind a woman bending over and lick her backside.

You can see the woman say something to the man, who police say then ran away.

According to the NYPD Crime Stopper unit, the incident happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. at Jota Jota Beauty Supply.

Law enforcement is offering a $3,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online or by calling 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at this mobile home Thursday night.
SBI investigating deadly Pitt County deputy-involved shooting
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Miami Dade Fire Rescue video shows rescue workers digging through the rubble following the...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 still missing
Greenville law firm to give away gas Saturday in Washington
Benjamin Sprester
Stella man facing sex charges involving two young boys

Latest News

Flowers and candles were laid at the crime scene in central Wuerzburg, Germany, Saturday, June...
Authorities puzzle over motive for German knife attack
This Feb. 24, 2021 photo shows a Johnson & Johnson logo on the exterior of a first aid kit in...
J&J agrees to pay $230M to settle New York opioid claim
More than 500 officers from various agencies looked for the suspect, who's considered armed and...
Suspect accused of shooting Florida officer arrested
The suspect accused of shooting a Daytona Beach officer was apprehended. (Source: News 13...
Daytona Beach shooting suspect apprehended
A makeshift memorial bears photos of some of the missing people that hangs from a fence, near...
Victims in Miami condo collapse came from around the world