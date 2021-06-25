Man wanted by Havelock police on child porn charges

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock police are asking for your help in tracking down a man wanted on child pornography charges.

Warrants are out for Dakota Babin charging him with second and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The 24-year-old man is believed to be living in the Nine Mile Road area of Carteret County.

He has blue eyes, blonde hair, and is approximately 5′8″ tall.

If you know the whereabouts of Babin, contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.