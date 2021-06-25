Kinston man charged with insurance fraud involving burned car reported stolen

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A Kinston man is charged with several crimes after the NC Department of Insurance says he burned his car to collect insurance money.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says that 26-year-old Tyris Edmondson of 702 Doctors Drive, is charged with insurance fraud, obtaining property by false pretense and burning personal property, all felonies, along with a misdemeanor count of making a false report to police.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Edmondson of burning his 2007 Cadillac in an attempt to collect on an automobile policy claim with N.C. Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co.

According to the arrest warrant, Edmondson falsely reported to the insurance company and Kinston police that the car was stolen. He also received the use of a rental vehicle, costing the insurance company $649.48, the warrant says.

The offenses occurred between Oct. 13, 2020, and Nov. 2, 2020.

Edmonston was given a $5,500 secured bond. He is due in Lenoir County District Court on June 25.

