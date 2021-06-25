Jacksonville Police search for suspects in jewelry theft investigation

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a felony larceny investigation.

On May 5, officials say two suspects conspired to steal jewelry from Kay Jewelers at the Jacksonville Mall at about 4 p.m.

Jacksonville Mall larceny investigation (Jacksonville Police Department)

The suspects left the mall in a light blue older model Jaguar with North Carolina temporary tags.

Jacksonville Mall larceny investigation (Jacksonville Police Department)

One suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his late 30s or early 40s with an average build at about 5′8″ to 5′10″. The other suspect is described as a Black man in his late 30s or 40s with a slim build at about 5′10″.

If you recognize these suspects or have any details regarding this investigation, you are asked to call Detective Ashley Gilley at 910-938-6407 or email at agilley@jacksonvillenc.gov.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273 or text 274637 by typing “TIP4CSJAX” along with your message. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement.

