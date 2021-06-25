Advertisement

Jacksonville police looking to ID person of interest in Family Dollar break-in

Police say the crime happened on June 17 at the Family Dollar on Marine Boulevard.
Police say the crime happened on June 17 at the Family Dollar on Marine Boulevard.
Police say the crime happened on June 17 at the Family Dollar on Marine Boulevard.(Jacksonville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are looking for a person of interest in a break-in at the Family Dollar.

Police say the crime happened on June 17 at the Family Dollar on Marine Boulevard. Officers released surveillance photos on their Facebook page of a man they believe is a person of interest in the case.

Caption

If you know who he is, call Detective William Potter at 910-938-6464 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that is of value to law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at this mobile home Thursday night.
SBI investigating deadly Pitt County deputy-involved shooting
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Miami Dade Fire Rescue video shows rescue workers digging through the rubble following the...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 still missing
Greenville law firm to give away gas Saturday in Washington
Benjamin Sprester
Stella man facing sex charges involving two young boys

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Downpours and sunshine this weekend
Extended Highlights - GLL City Championship - Game 3 - RE/MAX vs. Host Lions
Extended Highlights - GLL City Championship Game 3 - RE/MAX vs. Host Lions
Hunter Haven employee sprays a horse with tick preventative.
Pet owners, be conscious of ticks this season
Pet owners beware of ticks
Pet owners, be conscious of ticks this season
In this video image provided by NATAS and the Daytime Emmys, Matt Trebek, left, and Emily...
Daytime Emmys salute late TV icons Alex Trebek, Larry King