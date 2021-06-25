Jacksonville police looking to ID person of interest in Family Dollar break-in

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are looking for a person of interest in a break-in at the Family Dollar.

Police say the crime happened on June 17 at the Family Dollar on Marine Boulevard. Officers released surveillance photos on their Facebook page of a man they believe is a person of interest in the case.

If you know who he is, call Detective William Potter at 910-938-6464 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that is of value to law enforcement.

