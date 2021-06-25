Investigation underway following break-in at Helzberg Diamonds in Jacksonville Mall

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects in a breaking and entering investigation.

On June 5, officials say suspect broke into the Helzberg Diamonds in the Jacksonville Mall.

If you recognize these suspects or have any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to call Detective William Potter at 910-938-6464 or email at wpotter@jacksonvillenc.gov.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273 or text 274637 by typing “TIP4CSJAX” along with your message. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement.

