Greenville law firm to give away gas Saturday in Washington

(WENDELL FRANKS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne Hardee Law has announced it will give away 1,000 gallons of gas in Washington this Saturday.

Wayne Hardee says the giveaway is his way of giving back to the communities he has served over the last 38 years.

Wayne Hardee Law gas giveaway
Wayne Hardee Law gas giveaway(Wayne Hardee Law)

The giveaway will be held at the Duck Thru gas station on West 5th Street in Washington beginning at 11 a.m. Each car will receive 10 gallons of gas, and the law firm will serve 100 cars. Members of the Wayne Hardee Law Firm will also be there to pump gas for drivers as well.

Bill’s Hot Dogs will also be at the Duck Thru Saturday serving food and drinks while supplies last.

Kiss 102 afternoon DJ Kaoss will also be at the event Saturday, helping to announce where cars should line up for the event. Wayne Hardee Law says to tune into Kiss 102 Saturday morning to hear DJ Kaoss announce the “free gas parking area.”

Wayne Hardee Law is a personal injury lawyer in Greenville on West Arlington Boulevard.

