Advertisement

Edwards, Host Lions blank RE/MAX, 6-0, to force decisive Game 3

By Tyler Feldman
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ryan Edwards tossed a complete game shutout to lead top-seeded Host Lions to a must-win 6-0 victory over RE/MAX in Game 2 of the Greenville Little Leagues City Championship series Thursday night inside Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park.

“I’m very proud of my team,” said Host Lions head coach Chad Aldridge. “Ryan was excellent on the mound. He’s been our go-to guy all year, and he more than answered the bell tonight.”

The City Championship is a best-of-three series, and a decisive Game 3 will be played Friday at 7 p.m. to determine this year’s champion.

RE/MAX took Game 1, 7-5, Wednesday night.

Edwards tossed six scoreless frames, allowing six hits and no walks while striking out seven.

“I think all my pitches were working today, especially my changeup, really dropping it,” Edwards said when asked what was working for him on the mound.

At the dish, Edwards went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in the top half of the third inning. Edwards now has 10 home runs this season.

“I’m really proud of our team for putting the ball in play, hitting the ball hard every time,” added Edwards. “Just ready for tomorrow. We have another one of our good pitchers pitching tomorrow. Really looking forward to another game.”

RE/MAX is searching for its third City Championship in the past four years. They won it all back in 2018 and 2020.

Host Lions is trying to win its first City Championship since 2007.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at this mobile home Thursday night.
SBI investigating deadly Pitt County deputy-involved shooting
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Miami Dade Fire Rescue video shows rescue workers digging through the rubble following the...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 still missing
Greenville law firm to give away gas Saturday in Washington
Benjamin Sprester
Stella man facing sex charges involving two young boys

Latest News

RE/MAX Greenville Little Leagues
RE/MAX wins third GLL City Championship in four years
RE/MAX Greenville Little Leagues
RE/MAX wins third GLL City Championship in four years
North Carolina State personnel chat in the dugout during a delay due to COVID-19 safety...
Vandy wins 3-1 at CWS as virus cuts NC State roster in half
Extended Highlights - GLL City Championship - Game 3 - RE/MAX vs. Host Lions
Extended Highlights - GLL City Championship Game 3 - RE/MAX vs. Host Lions
LSU passes over ECU’s Cliff Godwin, hires Arizona’s Jay Johnson as baseball coach