Edwards, Host Lions blank RE/MAX, 6-0, to force decisive Game 3

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ryan Edwards tossed a complete game shutout to lead top-seeded Host Lions to a must-win 6-0 victory over RE/MAX in Game 2 of the Greenville Little Leagues City Championship series Thursday night inside Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park.

“I’m very proud of my team,” said Host Lions head coach Chad Aldridge. “Ryan was excellent on the mound. He’s been our go-to guy all year, and he more than answered the bell tonight.”

The City Championship is a best-of-three series, and a decisive Game 3 will be played Friday at 7 p.m. to determine this year’s champion.

RE/MAX took Game 1, 7-5, Wednesday night.

Edwards tossed six scoreless frames, allowing six hits and no walks while striking out seven.

“I think all my pitches were working today, especially my changeup, really dropping it,” Edwards said when asked what was working for him on the mound.

At the dish, Edwards went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in the top half of the third inning. Edwards now has 10 home runs this season.

“I’m really proud of our team for putting the ball in play, hitting the ball hard every time,” added Edwards. “Just ready for tomorrow. We have another one of our good pitchers pitching tomorrow. Really looking forward to another game.”

RE/MAX is searching for its third City Championship in the past four years. They won it all back in 2018 and 2020.

Host Lions is trying to win its first City Championship since 2007.

