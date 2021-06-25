Advertisement

ECSU gives free book rental credits to students

Elizabeth City State University campus
Elizabeth City State University campus(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Books for college classes can be pricey, but one university in the east is doing something to relieve the financial burden from students and their families.

Elizabeth City State University will give free book rental credit to all degree-seeking students for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The free book rental credit is equal to $360 per semester. Students who won free book rental credit as a COVID-19 vaccination incentive will receive an additional $360 voucher for the fall semester that can be used to purchase any items sold in the campus bookstore.

The free book rental credit is a part of ECSU’s VikingPlus program. Through VikingPlus, students are able to access a number of initiatives designed to aid them financially as they concentrate on the important work of becoming educated.

As part of the program, nearly $300,000 of student debt was forgiven earlier this spring. VikingPlus provides a number of opportunities, including making the first six credits of summer school free. More than 400 ECSU students have received an award totaling $837,095 in free tuition for the summer 2021 term.

ECSU students will also receive $1,500 towards their housing and meal plan if they live on campus for the fall 2021 semester. ECSU expects to award $1.5 million for the 1,023 students projected to live on campus this fall.

