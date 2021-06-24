More charges against driver in deadly bicycle crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have brought more charges against a man who they say was drunk when he struck and killed a bicyclist Tuesday night in Greenville.

Alexander Dixon was arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter and felony hit and run involving death. The Snow Hill man was served with the new charges Thursday afternoon by the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

The 47-year-old Dixon was initially charged Tuesday with driving while impaired.

Killed in the 9:15 p.m. crash on South Memorial Drive was 48-year-old Rufus Lacy.

Police said Lacy, who was from Greenville, was heading south on Memorial Drive on his bicycle when he was hit from behind by Dixon’s car.

Officers said the new charges came after they consulted with the District Attorney’s Office.

The crash happened about a block north of another deadly bicycle crash last November that involved a hit and run driver.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.