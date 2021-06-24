Advertisement

More charges against driver in deadly bicycle crash

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have brought more charges against a man who they say was drunk when he struck and killed a bicyclist Tuesday night in Greenville.

Alexander Dixon was arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter and felony hit and run involving death. The Snow Hill man was served with the new charges Thursday afternoon by the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

The 47-year-old Dixon was initially charged Tuesday with driving while impaired.

Killed in the 9:15 p.m. crash on South Memorial Drive was 48-year-old Rufus Lacy.

Police said Lacy, who was from Greenville, was heading south on Memorial Drive on his bicycle when he was hit from behind by Dixon’s car.

Officers said the new charges came after they consulted with the District Attorney’s Office.

The crash happened about a block north of another deadly bicycle crash last November that involved a hit and run driver.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at this mobile home Thursday night.
SBI investigating deadly Pitt County deputy-involved shooting
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Miami Dade Fire Rescue video shows rescue workers digging through the rubble following the...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 still missing
Greenville law firm to give away gas Saturday in Washington
Benjamin Sprester
Stella man facing sex charges involving two young boys

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Downpours and sunshine this weekend
Extended Highlights - GLL City Championship - Game 3 - RE/MAX vs. Host Lions
Extended Highlights - GLL City Championship Game 3 - RE/MAX vs. Host Lions
Hunter Haven employee sprays a horse with tick preventative.
Pet owners, be conscious of ticks this season
Pet owners beware of ticks
Pet owners, be conscious of ticks this season
In this video image provided by NATAS and the Daytime Emmys, Matt Trebek, left, and Emily...
Daytime Emmys salute late TV icons Alex Trebek, Larry King