Elizabeth City police detective to announce run for sheriff in Pasquotank County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Elizabeth City police detective plans to run for sheriff in Pasquotank County.

Eddie Graham will announce his campaign at 5 p.m. on June 29 on the steps of the Pasquotank County Courthouse in Elizabeth City.

The 43-year-old ran unsuccessfully as the Democratic nominee in 2018. Graham has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience in Bertie County and Elizabeth City and is the former police commissioner in Lewiston Woodville.

