Advertisement

COVID deaths disproportionately impact Blacks, shift to younger Americans

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As COVID-19 deaths hit record lows since the early days of the pandemic, those dying are more disproportionately Black than before.

Black people account for about 12.5% of the population but more than 15% of total COVID deaths. During May, that number jumped to 19%, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The average age of people dying of the virus and its variants has shifted to younger people recently.

In May, 59% of deaths were among those under the age of 75.

“This virus is an opportunist,” said CDC Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

According to a top U.S. health official, an overwhelming number of those dying of COVID are unvaccinated.

It comes at a time when there’s been a dip in vaccinations across the country, especially among those 18 to 39 years old.

A CDC survey of that age group shows around 52% are already vaccinated or plan to be. Another 23% said they’d probably get vaccinated or were unsure. The remaining 25% reported they probably or definitely would not get vaccinated.

“Nearly every death due to COVID-19 is particularly tragic, because nearly every death, especially among adults, due to COVID-19 is at this point entirely preventable,” Walensky said.

Studies show the vaccines protect people well even against the newly circulating variants of the virus.

According to the CDC director, as long as there are those who are not vaccinated, COVID-19 will remain a threat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at this mobile home Thursday night.
SBI investigating deadly Pitt County deputy-involved shooting
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Miami Dade Fire Rescue video shows rescue workers digging through the rubble following the...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 still missing
Greenville law firm to give away gas Saturday in Washington
Benjamin Sprester
Stella man facing sex charges involving two young boys

Latest News

Flowers and candles were laid at the crime scene in central Wuerzburg, Germany, Saturday, June...
Authorities puzzle over motive for German knife attack
This Feb. 24, 2021 photo shows a Johnson & Johnson logo on the exterior of a first aid kit in...
J&J agrees to pay $230M to settle New York opioid claim
More than 500 officers from various agencies looked for the suspect, who's considered armed and...
Suspect accused of shooting Florida officer arrested
The suspect accused of shooting a Daytona Beach officer was apprehended. (Source: News 13...
Daytona Beach shooting suspect apprehended
A makeshift memorial bears photos of some of the missing people that hangs from a fence, near...
Victims in Miami condo collapse came from around the world