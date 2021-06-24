Bonds, J.H. Rose beat rival D.H. Conley, advance to state championship

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Junior LHP Tyler Bonds tossed a one-hitter and struck out seven to lead J.H. Rose to a 5-0 victory over rival D.H. Conley in the NCHSAA 3A East Regional Final Wednesday night at Hollywood Crossroads.

“Man, he changed speeds well,” said D.H. Conley head coach Jason Mills when asked about Bonds’ performance. “He attacked us in the zone, and we took a lot of defensive swings and tip your hat to him. He did a great job on the mound tonight.”

Bonds carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning.

“Really impressed,” said J.H. Rose head coach Ronald Vincent. “Our guys have played so well. Defense. We got ten hits against two of the best pitchers in North Carolina. Two great pitchers, and we managed to get ten hits. Can’t say enough about Tyler Bonds tonight. Two straight shutouts he’s pitched in the playoffs.”

“I was spotting it up really well,” added Bonds. “I had command of all of my pitches. I mean uh uh they couldn’t hit.”

With the win, the Rampants advance to the NCHSAA 3A Championship series where they will face Cox Mill beginning Friday.

D.H. Conley finishes it’s great season with a 15-2 record. Both losses coming on its home field to rival J.H. Rose.

No. 13 J.H. Rose improves to 14-4. The Rampants will be looking to win their seventh state title under legendary head coach Ronald Vincent, the winningest high school baseball head coach in state history.

J.H. Rose’s six state titles came in 1975, 1997, 1999, 2003, 2004 and 2008, according to the NCHSAA.

No. 9 Cox Mill improves to 15-3. The Chargers defeated No. 11 Sun Valley, 6-4, Wednesday night to advance to the 3A state championship best-of-three series against No. 13 J.H. Rose.

3A State Championship

Location: J.P. Riddle Stadium in Fayetteville, N.C.

Game 1: PPD Friday due to rain - Will now be played Saturday, June 26 at 11 a.m. (J.H. Rose is the home team)

Game 2: Saturday, June 26 at 5 p.m. (Cox Mill is the home team)

*Game 3: Sunday, June 27 - Time TBD (If necessary)

The NCHSAA will declare sites, dates and times on Thursday. The state championship series will take place at either Burlington Athletic Stadium or J.P. Riddle Stadium in Fayetteville.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.