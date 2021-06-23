Advertisement

Pitt County gives out 25,000 kits in COVID testing program

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A pilot program in Pitt County that has put at home COVID testing kits in the hands of residents is nearing its end.

The Pitt County Health Department says that more than 25,000 free test kits are in the hands of the community for the Say Yes! COVID Test” program.

Those taking part can join an optional research study for up to $50.00 in gift cards. It aims to understand if the program fostered behavior to prevent the spread of COVID-19, increased knowledge about it, or affected decisions about getting vaccinated.

There are still a small number of test kits available at the health department.

The results of the pilot program are expected to be released in the fall.

