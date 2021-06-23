Advertisement

Megamillions 06-22-21

Megamillions for June, 22 -2021
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Andrews
Winterville woman charged in connection with murder of young mother, wounding of 3-year-old son
A beach rental in Kill Devil Hills was destroyed in a fire.
50 people displaced in Kill Devil Hills fire
Tuesday storms for ENC
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Stormy Tuesday followed by cooler weather
Claudette will head out to sea Monday afternoon.
Claudette racing out to sea
Rochelle Cabell was last seen at her home on Vance Street around 11:00 a.m. on Father’s Day.
Police looking for missing Greenville woman

Latest News

Tuesday storms for ENC
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Stormy Tuesday followed by cooler weather
DHHS $25 gift card incentive expanding to Eastern Carolina
DHHS $25 gift card incentive expanding to Eastern Carolina
J.H. Rose at D.H. Conley Baseball
J.H. Rose, D.H. Conley ready for delayed regional rivalry Wednesday night
Pitt County gives out 25,000 kits in testing program
Pitt County gives out 25,000 kits in COVID testing program