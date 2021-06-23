J.H. Rose, D.H. Conley ready for delayed regional rivalry Wednesday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school baseball fans here in the East will have to wait one more night to watch rivals J.H. Rose (13-4) and D.H. Conley (15-1) meet in the 3A East Regional Final.

The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday but got postponed due to rain.

The contest will now be played 7 p.m. Wednesday at D.H. Conley.

The Vikings defeated Clayton, 6-5, this past Saturday to advance to the state semifinals, while the Rampants upset top-seeded Northern Guilford, 11-7.

The two rivals met twice in the same week during the regular season. J.H. Rose won at D.H. Conley, 4-3, back on May 11.

“That was a big win to get us started and believe in ourselves a little bit,” J.H. Rose head coach Ronald Vincent told WITN Sports Tuesday night.

Two days later, the Vikings got revenge on the Rampants’ home field, 4-1. That victory was the beginning of their current 11-game winning streak.

“That first week we played them was really good for us,” said D.H. Conley head coach Jason Mills. “It matured our kids a whole bunch and gave us an outlook at what playoffs could be, and those games that week are kind of like the playoff games we’ve been involved in so far.”

So, Wednesday will mark the third meeting of the season between these two longtime rivals, and this time, it’ll be an old-fashioned rubber match in the state semifinals, meaning both teams will need to bring their best.

“Oh yeah. This is a one and for everything, so those first few games don’t matter,” added Mills to WITN Sports Tuesday night. “Coach [Rob] Maloney told me we sold almost 1,000 tickets for tomorrow night already. Get there early. Bring your lawn chair. And it should be a great game tomorrow night.”

“The two games we played mean nothing,” added Vincent when asked about those first two matchups during the regular season. “We get some tendencies and stuff like that. We know each other so well. The kids grew up together. So, it’s that kind of relationship, and like I said, the first two games mean nothing.”

Once again, Round 3 between J.H. Rose and D.H. Conley will be Wednesday, June 23 at Hollywood Crossroads. First pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

