Hot housing market continues across eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -While sales of previously occupied homes fell for the fourth straight month in May across the country, realtors in Greenville say the housing market is still hot.

Nationwide, soaring prices and a limited number of available properties discouraged many would-be buyers.

In Greenville, several realtors say if you would like to sell your home now is the time.

Jimmy Register an agent with Berkshire Hathaway and says with a limited number of properties on the market they are selling homes quickly with some only listed for minutes or a couple of days.

Register says people want to move to this area due to jobs, schools and opportunities in the area. He also says many of the homes are selling for more than the listing price.

Register says, “I have never seen anything like it. I have been in the real estate business for 18-years now. I’ve never seen a market like this before. If you want to list your house now is the time to do it. We have buyers.”

Register says interest rates remain low which is helping to fuel the buying.

Some realtors tell us some homes go onto the market for sale and they have so many people interested they have to make a deadline to cut off showings so they can be sold.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.