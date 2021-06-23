Halifax County native impresses judges on America’s Got Talent
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County native made it to the next round of America’s Got Talent Tuesday night.
Brooke Simpson is from Hollister and is a part of the Haliwa-Saponi tribe. She told the judges she wants to be the first indigenous popstar to set an example for other people like her.
Simpson auditioned with a rendition of Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” and received a standing ovation from all four judges. You can watch her audition here.
Simpson came in third place on The Voice in 2017.
