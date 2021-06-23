Free over-the-counter medication giveaway happening Friday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - You’ll have a chance to stock up on over-the-counter medications for free this week.

On Friday, the Beaufort Community Benefit Grants program and NC MedAssist are hosting a giveaway drive-thru event. It run from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Beaufort County Community College in Washington.

Participants can register for specific medications they would like to receive by 12 p.m. Wednesday. Otherwise, those who attend will receive a generic bag of common medications.

Pre-registration and an ID are not required. The event is open to anyone over the age of 18.

