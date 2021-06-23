First of four vaccine lottery winners announced today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re vaccinated against COVID-19, you have a chance to win $1 million today.

The first of four winners of the vaccine lottery in North Carolina will be announced Wednesday. It’s part of an incentive program to encourage more people to get the vaccine.

Anyone who is 18 or older and has received at least one dose of the vaccine is automatically entered to win. Anyone under 18 is entered to win $125,000 for post-secondary education.

Each vaccination record is given a unique number and the NC Education Lottery will use a randomized number generator to select the winning number. If you win, you will be notified via phone or e-mail and you have 48 hours to accept the prize.

The winner will also be posted here.

To qualify, you must get a shot by the Sunday before each drawing. Drawings will happen every other week through the first week of August. If you got your shot on or after June 10, you will be entered twice.

