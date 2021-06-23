Advertisement

Eastern Carolina crops, plants impacted by all the heavy rain

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The recent heavy rains are creating challenges for farmers and plant lovers.

Pitt County Agricultural Extension agent Mitch Smith says many farm and property owners are dealing with standing water which can be harmful to plants.

He says after an abnormally dry spring many plants are now drowning from too much rain.

Smith recommends using this time as an opportunity to evaluate your property for drainage issues and to make improvements to ditches and consider crowning your property in areas where you want to grow plants.

With drier conditions expected over the next few days, he advises moving potted plants to an area with sunlight to help them dry out.

Smith says he expects many plants to survive the recent rains, but says it’s important to prepare now for more rain in the future. “Having too much of that, of course, cuts off the oxygen supply and that results in damage done to the plants so it’s just real important to take those proper precautions before conditions like that occur.”

Smith says tobacco is suffering the most from the heavy rains but thinks other eastern Carolina crops like corn and soybeans should still be OK.

