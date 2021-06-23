CarolinaEast Medical Center named one of America’s 100 best hospitals for patient experience

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Women’s Choice Awards has named CarolinaEast Medical Center as one of America’s 100 best hospitals for patient experience.

According to CarolinaEast, the award means that the hospital is in the top 100 in the country with a similar size based on the number of beds, and they rank #38 out of 538 in the “large” size category.

To determine the best hospitals for patient experience, The Women’s Choice Award gets data from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results, as well as research on women’s health care preferences.

Some of the qualities that HCAHPS surveys includes communication between nurses and doctors, how responsive the hospital is to requests for help and cleanliness.

According to a statement from CarolinaEast, the hospital was also ranked in the orthopedics, cancer care and outpatient experience categories.

