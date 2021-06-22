WITN Sports Spotlight: Landon Scott

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on RE/MAX Little League baseball player Landon Scott!

Little League baseball. It’s all about family. Just ask RE/MAX head coach Cory Scott and his son Landon. That duo exemplifies a strong father-son baseball bond, which is why Landon is our newest WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I lost my voice there probably, and it was exciting,” Landon said when asked about his team’s celebration after winning the Tar Heel Championship Monday night.

No voice, no problem though for 12-year-old Landon Scott. He’s heading back to the Greenville Little Leagues championship series.

“Landon gives it everything he’s got, and he’s a great teammate,” said RE/MAX head coach Cory Scott. “He’s a great kid, and he’s really good at baseball, so he makes me super proud.”

That proud man is Landon’s dad, Cory Scott, former ECU baseball standout. But, for the last 12 years, he’s been coaching little league baseball.

“He’s been coaching ever since I was a kid,” said Landon. “He’s been waiting for me to get into little league, and this is my chance.”

One more chance to help RE/MAX baseball win its third championship in the past four years. Just trying to make dad proud.

“He actually played in college for ECU, and ever since I’ve always wanted to be a pitcher because that’s what he did,” Landon added.

And that’s exactly what Landon did in the Tar Heel Championship game Monday night. He tossed three-plus scoreless innings.

“I was hitting my spots,” said Landon. “I believed in myself, and we’d been here before.”

He also laced an RBI single in RE/MAX’s 5-0 win over Brown & Wood.

Those moments are ever so fleeting between a father and son, which is why Cory was so emotional and holding back tears when talking about Landon.

“Yeah, it’s pretty special,” said Cory holding back tears. “Sorry. This game means a lot to me, and the joy that it brings to him and through him to me again. It’s really, really special. I love you son, so much.”

Once again, Landon, Cory and the rest of RE/MAX baseball will be playing for its third Greenville Little Leagues title in the past four years starting this Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Host Lions at Elm Street Park.

