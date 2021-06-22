Street resurfacing projects begin in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -More than ten miles of roadways are set to be repaved in Greenville in the coming months.

The 2021 Street Resurfacing Project is underway in the city. Portions of 18 city streets totaling 10.6 miles of roadways are being repaved beginning this summer through the end of the year.

Crews on Cotanche Street near the Town Common are preparing ramps and sidewalks for the repairs.

Milling the old asphalt and patching, resurfacing, and striping the pavement from 1st Street south to 5th Street is set to start after the July 4th holiday.

Roads are expected to remain open during the work, but drivers could see lane closures.

Greenville Spokesman Brock Letchworth asks drivers for patience as the work progresses. “As always, when you see orange slow down and be careful. Be alert of any workers that may be out.”

Work is expected to start on a nearby portion of 1st Street between Cotanche and Washington Streets in early July as well.

