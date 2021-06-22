Advertisement

Senate budget uses NC revenue boon on more tax cuts, capital

(WITN-TV)
By Associated Press and Dave Jordan
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -North Carolina Senate Republicans have unveiled a two-year state budget proposal that sticks to earlier spending limits even with recent news of a massive revenue windfall.

The Senate will vote on the spending plan this week.

The measure sticks to spending caps agreed to with House counterparts. Those numbers were set before economists announced the state would take in $6.5 billion more than expected.

The bill puts much of that extra money in a savings reserve and an infrastructure construction fund, and makes deeper tax cuts than Republicans originally pitched.

State employee and teacher raises fall short of what Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper proposes.

North Carolina Association of Educators President Tamika Walker Kelly says, “When presented with an added $6.5 billion in unexpected revenue, the N.C. Senate has opted to reward North Carolina educators for working non-stop to support our students through the most difficult school year in history with a pitiful 1.5 percent annual pay raise. This proposed budget shows that corporate tax cuts take priority over North Carolina students yet again.”

