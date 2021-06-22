Rally calls for coordinated fight against poverty, racism

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Rev. William Barber II called Monday for members of Congress and legislative leaders around the country to commit to fighting poverty and systemic racism.

The civil rights leader and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign addressed a crowd in a public plaza near North Carolina’s legislature.

The gathering kicked off a year of events for the Third Reconstruction project, building toward a march next summer in Washington.

Barber said ending poverty and addressing social problems must become a top legislative priority. He said goals include raising minimum wage; protecting voter rights; and guaranteeing quality health care, housing and education.

