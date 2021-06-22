Advertisement

Police looking for missing Greenville woman

Rochelle Cabell was last seen at her home on Vance Street around 11:00 a.m. on Father’s Day.
Rochelle Cabell was last seen at her home on Vance Street around 11:00 a.m. on Father’s Day.(Greenville police)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing Greenville woman.

Rochelle Cabell was last seen at her home on Vance Street around 11:00 a.m. on Father’s Day.

The 31-year-old is 5′5″ tall, weighs between 130 and 140 pounds, and has a tattoo on her left hand that says “faith”.

Cabell is believed to be wearing a light blue pajama shirt and pink pajama pants.

Anyone who has seen the woman should call Greenville police at 252-329-3399.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Andrews
Winterville woman charged in connection with murder of young mother, wounding of 3-year-old son
A beach rental in Kill Devil Hills was destroyed in a fire.
50 people displaced in Kill Devil Hills fire
Claudette will head out to sea Monday afternoon.
Claudette racing out to sea
Infant dies after bathtub drowning in Pink Hill home
Strong to severe PM storms possible
Phillip’s Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

Latest News

Strong to severe PM storms possible
Phillip’s Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Tuesday
Marvarlus Cortel Snead
Four Oaks man sentenced to 35 years in prison for sex trafficking of minor
Pitt County Animal Services renovations mean reduced capacity
Prentice Williams
Edgecombe County man wanted on burglary charges