Police looking for missing Greenville woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing Greenville woman.

Rochelle Cabell was last seen at her home on Vance Street around 11:00 a.m. on Father’s Day.

The 31-year-old is 5′5″ tall, weighs between 130 and 140 pounds, and has a tattoo on her left hand that says “faith”.

Cabell is believed to be wearing a light blue pajama shirt and pink pajama pants.

Anyone who has seen the woman should call Greenville police at 252-329-3399.

