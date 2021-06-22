Pitt County Commissioners postpone transfer of Confederate monument until next meeting
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Almost a year after the Confederate monument in Pitt County was taken down, it still remains in storage.
Pitt County Commissioners were set to take action Monday night during their meeting to transfer the monument to the Sons of the Confederate Veterans Incorporated but that has been pushed back until next month.
Commissioners unanimously voted back in February to donate the Confederate statue, that sat in front of the Courthouse.
It is set to be relocated to private property on NC-43 South, in the southern part of Pitt County, on former County Commissioner Ephraim Smith’s property.
The monument was removed from the courthouse lawn last summer.
Almost a full year and many in the county are still divided on the issue.
Jerry McRoy is on the monument relocation committee that consists of four commissioners and four residents and he brought up the North Carolina General Statute, 100-2.1 which states there are limitations on removal of monuments.
An object of remembrance located on public property may not be permanently removed and may only be relocated, whether temporarily or permanently, under the circumstances listed in this subsection and subject to the limitations in this subsection. An object of remembrance that is temporarily relocated shall be returned to its original location within 90 days of completion of the project that required its temporary removal. An object of remembrance that is permanently relocated shall be relocated to a site of similar prominence, honor, visibility, availability, and access that are within the boundaries of the jurisdiction from which it was relocated. An object of remembrance may not be relocated to a museum, cemetery, or mausoleum unless it was originally placed at such a location. As used in this section, the term ”object of remembrance” means a monument, memorial, plaque, statue, marker, or display of a permanent character that commemorates an event, a person, or military service that is part of North Carolina’s history.
Pitt County Commissioners are expected to take action at their next meeting which will be July 19th.
The United Daughters of the Confederacy funded and donated the monument. It was dedicated in 1914.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.