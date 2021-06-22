Pitt County Commissioners postpone transfer of Confederate monument until next meeting

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Almost a year after the Confederate monument in Pitt County was taken down, it still remains in storage.

Pitt County Commissioners were set to take action Monday night during their meeting to transfer the monument to the Sons of the Confederate Veterans Incorporated but that has been pushed back until next month.

Commissioners unanimously voted back in February to donate the Confederate statue, that sat in front of the Courthouse.

It is set to be relocated to private property on NC-43 South, in the southern part of Pitt County, on former County Commissioner Ephraim Smith’s property.

“We actually advertised tonight for June 21st to be the night that the board will actually take action to transfer the Confederate monument to the Sons of the Confederate Veterans Incorporated. But unfortunately, the lease arrangement between this group and the property owner has not yet been transacted.”

The monument was removed from the courthouse lawn last summer.

“Enemies of the monument I believe originally planned to take it down and just forget it. Which so far, that’s been done. So a lot of people that were kind of in an uproar about it, to begin with, it’s been a full year now.”

Almost a full year and many in the county are still divided on the issue.

“The monument is not a problem with me because hatred is in the heart. Not in a statue. But at the same time, I understand that a lot of people don’t want to visualize it on public property. This is where we come in a courthouse and we try to get blind justice and so often we don’t receive it so to start off before you even walk in, to see the symbol of racism, the courthouse is just not the proper place for it.”

Jerry McRoy is on the monument relocation committee that consists of four commissioners and four residents and he brought up the North Carolina General Statute, 100-2.1 which states there are limitations on removal of monuments.

An object of remembrance located on public property may not be permanently removed and may only be relocated, whether temporarily or permanently, under the circumstances listed in this subsection and subject to the limitations in this subsection. An object of remembrance that is temporarily relocated shall be returned to its original location within 90 days of completion of the project that required its temporary removal. An object of remembrance that is permanently relocated shall be relocated to a site of similar prominence, honor, visibility, availability, and access that are within the boundaries of the jurisdiction from which it was relocated. An object of remembrance may not be relocated to a museum, cemetery, or mausoleum unless it was originally placed at such a location. As used in this section, the term ”object of remembrance” means a monument, memorial, plaque, statue, marker, or display of a permanent character that commemorates an event, a person, or military service that is part of North Carolina’s history.

Pitt County Commissioners are expected to take action at their next meeting which will be July 19th.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy funded and donated the monument. It was dedicated in 1914.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.