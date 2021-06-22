Pitt County Animal Services renovations mean reduced capacity

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina animal shelter has announced renovations will lead to temporary changes due to capacity limitations.

The Pitt County Animal Services will be operating at “significantly reduced capacity” due to renovations on the shelter. This means the shelter will not be able to accept any owner surrenders.

💫IMPORTANT UPDATE💫 Construction on renovations for our shelter building have resumed! We are excited for what this will... Posted by Pitt County Animal Services on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The shelter encourages everyone to call before attempting to drop off a stray or found animal.

Adoptions and reclaims will continue to operate by appointment. Animal services has not provided a timeline for the renovations at this time.

Anyone with questions regarding these changes can call 252-902-1726.

