Advertisement

Pitt County Animal Services renovations mean reduced capacity

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina animal shelter has announced renovations will lead to temporary changes due to capacity limitations.

The Pitt County Animal Services will be operating at “significantly reduced capacity” due to renovations on the shelter. This means the shelter will not be able to accept any owner surrenders.

💫IMPORTANT UPDATE💫 Construction on renovations for our shelter building have resumed! We are excited for what this will...

Posted by Pitt County Animal Services on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The shelter encourages everyone to call before attempting to drop off a stray or found animal.

Adoptions and reclaims will continue to operate by appointment. Animal services has not provided a timeline for the renovations at this time.

Anyone with questions regarding these changes can call 252-902-1726.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Andrews
Winterville woman charged in connection with murder of young mother, wounding of 3-year-old son
A beach rental in Kill Devil Hills was destroyed in a fire.
50 people displaced in Kill Devil Hills fire
Claudette will head out to sea Monday afternoon.
Claudette racing out to sea
Infant dies after bathtub drowning in Pink Hill home
One person was shot in this Greenville street Friday afternoon.
New information released on Greenville shooting

Latest News

Strong to severe PM storms possible
Phillip’s Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Tuesday
Marvarlus Cortel Snead
Four Oaks man sentenced to 35 years in prison for sex trafficking of minor
Prentice Williams
Edgecombe County man wanted on burglary charges
Dare County Sheriff's Office retired K9 Diablo
Community mourns retired Dare County Sheriff K9