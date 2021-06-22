Advertisement

Panel OKs state Senate budget bill; Dems pan policy provisions

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Senate Republicans have pushed their North Carolina government budget proposal through the chamber’s largest committee.

The measure cleared the appropriations panel Tuesday after less than three hours of debate.

The bill spends state funds and allocates over $5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief aid for business grants, state employees bonuses, broadband expansion and water and sewer projects.

GOP leaders also highlighted plans within the measure to cut income taxes more deeply and fund more future capital projects.

Democrats are unhappy the bill spends too little now when post-pandemic needs are great and contains provisions targeting Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein.

