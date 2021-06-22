New Study: North Carolina ranked 25th kindest state

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new study has ranked the 50 states on a scale of kindness.

Verizon teamed up with nonprofit organization Kindness.org, on an academic study to evaluate kindness across the country.

North Carolina was ranked in the middle of the pack at 25th, while Kentucky claimed the title of the kindest state.

On the bottom of the list, ranked 50th is Maryland.

According to the survey, most Americans are willing to perform exceptionally kind acts. 86% of Americans said they would donate a part of their liver to a family member, while 53% said they would donate their vacation time to a colleague.

For a full list of states ranked by their level of kindness, click here.

