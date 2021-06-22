Advertisement

NCEL 06-21-21

NCEL 06-21-21
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claudette will head out to sea Monday afternoon.
Claudette racing out to sea
New leader at Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament day 5
“Widespread” winner of the Blue Marlin Biggest Catch category at Big Rock tournament
Infant dies after bathtub drowning in Pink Hill home
Mackenzie Andrews
Winterville woman charged in connection with murder of young mother, wounding of 3-year-old son
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Latest News

NCEL 6-21-21
NCEL 6-21-21
Pitt County Commissioners postpone transfer of Confederate monument until next meeting
Pitt County Commissioners postpone transfer of Confederate monument until next meeting
In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib leaves the field...
Raiders’ Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay
A statue on top of the Confederate monument outside the Pitt County courthouse is removed.
Pitt County Commissioners postpone transfer of Confederate monument until next meeting