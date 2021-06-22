Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

Scattered strong to severe storms possible through mid evening
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: .A cold front is approaching Eastern NC today. As it collides with our warm, humid air, thunderstorms will form. A few of the storms will have the potential to produce urban and small stream flooding as well as brief, strong wind gusts. While this is a low end severe threat, we will keep you informed if there are any watches or warnings issued by the National Weather Service. See the timing for the threats below.

Strong to severe PM storms possible
Strong to severe PM storms possible(Jim Howard)

After the passage of the cold front Tuesday evening, humidity will lower a bit and we should have an overall dry stretch of weather for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will also stay consistently below average.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs near 84°. Rain chance: 80%. Some of the afternoon storms could be strong.

Wednesday

Mostly to partly cloudy and less humid. High: 79. Wind: NE 5-10.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and overall nice day. High of 80. Wind: NE 10. Rain chance: 20%.

Download your own hurricane tracking chart: click here

