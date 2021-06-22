Advertisement

Host Lions, RE/MAX advance to Greenville Little Leagues championship series

By Tyler Feldman
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Host Lions and RE/MAX will meet in the Greenville Little Leagues best-of-three championship series after claiming city titles Monday night at beautiful Elm Street Park.

In the early game, RE/MAX blanked Brown & Wood, 5-0, to win the Tar Heel Championship.

In the late game, Host Lions defeated Coca-Cola, 6-2, to win the North State Championship.

RE/MAX is the defending Greenville Little Leagues champion.

GLL Championship Schedule

Game 1 - Wednesday, June 23 at 7 p.m.

Game 2 - Thursday, June 24 at 7 p.m.

Game 3 - Friday, June 25 at 7 p.m. (If Necessary)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Andrews
Winterville woman charged in connection with murder of young mother, wounding of 3-year-old son
A beach rental in Kill Devil Hills was destroyed in a fire.
50 people displaced in Kill Devil Hills fire
Claudette will head out to sea Monday afternoon.
Claudette racing out to sea
Infant dies after bathtub drowning in Pink Hill home
One person was shot in this Greenville street Friday afternoon.
New information released on Greenville shooting

Latest News

REMAX Greenville Little Leagues Baseball
Host Lions, RE/MAX advance to Greenville Little Leagues championship series
North Carolina State's Terrell Tatum, right center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a...
Tatum HR bests Leiter’s 15 Ks in NC St.’s 1-0 win over Vandy
One boat left fighting a Blue Marlin on day 5 of the tournament.
One boat still hooked to blue marlin at Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament
ECU Sommer Knight and Brie Berkowitz
ECU’s Sommer Knight enjoys record-setting pole vault performance alongside coach