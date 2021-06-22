Host Lions, RE/MAX advance to Greenville Little Leagues championship series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Host Lions and RE/MAX will meet in the Greenville Little Leagues best-of-three championship series after claiming city titles Monday night at beautiful Elm Street Park.

In the early game, RE/MAX blanked Brown & Wood, 5-0, to win the Tar Heel Championship.

In the late game, Host Lions defeated Coca-Cola, 6-2, to win the North State Championship.

RE/MAX is the defending Greenville Little Leagues champion.

GLL Championship Schedule

Game 1 - Wednesday, June 23 at 7 p.m.

Game 2 - Thursday, June 24 at 7 p.m.

Game 3 - Friday, June 25 at 7 p.m. (If Necessary)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.