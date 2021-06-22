Advertisement

Edgecombe County man wanted on burglary charges

Prentice Williams
Prentice Williams(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hours ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in their search for a man wanted for burglary among other charges.

***WANTED*** Prentice Marquelius Williams DOB- 06/04/90 Charges: 2nd Degree Burglary Felony Flee to Elude Arrest...

Posted by Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Prentice Williams, 31, is wanted for a probation violation, while also facing 2nd degree burglary, two counts of felony flee to elude arrest, and driving while license revoked charges.

If you have information regarding Williams’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 252-641-7911.

