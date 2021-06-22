ECU moves to plate-to-permit system for campus parking

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina University will begin a new parking permit system on campus this summer, with online registration and payment for parking.

Once registered, vehicles parking in university lots will no longer require a parking decal. Temporary hangtags will also no longer be needed.

Beginning July 1, parking privileges will be identified by license plates rather than a decal or hangtag.

ECU Parking & Transportation will implement license plate recognition (LPR) software. The permit-by-plate system is intended to improve efficiency and reduce the cost of parking enforcement. There will be no fee increase for parking zones for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Students, faculty and staff will still be able to register up to six vehicles per permit. If an alternate vehicle is being parked on campus, owners can update license plate information online.

LPR cameras mounted on ECU parking enforcement vehicles will scan license plates to identify registered vehicles. Control officers are alerted when the system identifies a vehicle without a valid permit, displaying the information on a dashboard screen. The control officer can then verify the information and alert an enforcement officer if a citation is needed, ensuring ample parking for those with permits.

The recognition technology needs a clear view of the license plate. Unless a vehicle is registered in a state that issues both front and rear plates, individuals will no longer be able to park forward-facing (backed in) without risking a citation. However, for those who have a rear-only plate and backing in or pulling through a space is preferred, ECU Parking will soon offer an optional front plate for purchase that the plate recognition system can read.

To learn more about the new plate-to-permit system, visit parking.ecu.edu.

