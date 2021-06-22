DHHS $25 gift card incentive expanding to Eastern Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - There’s another incentive coming to Eastern Carolina for those who have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state Department of Health and Human Services is expanding its $25 Summer Cards program to 34 more counties.

Anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose, or drives someone to get their vaccination, will receive the pre-paid MasterCard.

The counties include Beaufort, Bertie, Duplin, Edgecombe, Greene, Lenoir, Pamlico, Pitt, Wayne, and Wilson.

The state started the program last month in Mecklenburg, Guilford, Rowan, and Rockingham counties and have so far given out 1,700 cards to those getting their shots, while another 700 cards to drivers.

DHHS said a quarter of the people surveyed said the gift card was a very important motivation for getting vaccinated that day.

To find a participating location, you can click this link, or call 888-675-4567.

On Wednesday, the first winner in the state’s million-dollar vaccine incentive will be announced.

