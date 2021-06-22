Advertisement

Community mourns retired Dare County Sheriff K9

Dare County Sheriff's Office retired K9 Diablo
Dare County Sheriff's Office retired K9 Diablo(Dare County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community is mourning the loss of a retired sheriff K9.

K9 Diablo served the Dare County Sheriff’s Office from 2010 to 2020 alongside his handler Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Shaun Barrara.

Dare County Sheriff's Office retired K9 Diablo
Dare County Sheriff's Office retired K9 Diablo(Dare County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office announced Diablo’s death Monday on Facebook, saying in part “Our hearts are broken, but Diablo took his final ride this morning. I can’t even find the right words for this boy.”

The sheriff’s office held a procession Monday in honor of the retired K9.

Dare County Sheriff's Office retired K9 Diablo
Dare County Sheriff's Office retired K9 Diablo(Dare County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Andrews
Winterville woman charged in connection with murder of young mother, wounding of 3-year-old son
A beach rental in Kill Devil Hills was destroyed in a fire.
50 people displaced in Kill Devil Hills fire
Claudette will head out to sea Monday afternoon.
Claudette racing out to sea
Infant dies after bathtub drowning in Pink Hill home
One person was shot in this Greenville street Friday afternoon.
New information released on Greenville shooting

Latest News

Rev. William J. Barber II, national co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign (AP Photo/Rogelio V....
Rally calls for coordinated fight against poverty, racism
Strong to severe PM storms possible
Jim’s Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Tuesday
Police lights file graphic.
3 killed in Denver-area shooting, including officer, suspect
In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib leaves the field...
Raiders’ Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay