Community mourns retired Dare County Sheriff K9

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community is mourning the loss of a retired sheriff K9.

K9 Diablo served the Dare County Sheriff’s Office from 2010 to 2020 alongside his handler Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Shaun Barrara.

The sheriff’s office announced Diablo’s death Monday on Facebook, saying in part “Our hearts are broken, but Diablo took his final ride this morning. I can’t even find the right words for this boy.”

The sheriff’s office held a procession Monday in honor of the retired K9.

“He was more than just a dog. He was an officer, a friend, the most loyal partner anyone could have. The bond these two shared was undeniable. They were the best team.”

