Bill raising state’s minimum marriage age to 16 keeps advancing

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Legislation to raise the minimum age for marriage in North Carolina from 14 to 16 has now cleared a House committee after getting Senate approval last month.

The measure also would prevent the young person’s spouse from being no more than four years older. And 16- and 17-year-olds would need either written parental consent or a judge’s order to marry.

Backers of the measure approved by a judiciary committee on Tuesday say that North Carolina has become a destination for out-of-state couples involving an underage partner because of its rules.

The legislation represents a compromise by some who wanted a minimum age of 18.

