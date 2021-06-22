Advertisement

House will form new committee to investigate Jan. 6 attack

An AP source says House Speaker Pelosi has told Democrats she will create a new committee to...
An AP source says House Speaker Pelosi has told Democrats she will create a new committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.(Source: National Park Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told Democratic colleagues that she is creating a new committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with her remarks.

Pelosi made the announcement at a private leadership meeting Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private remarks.

The new committee comes after Senate Republicans blocked legislation that would form a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Andrews
Winterville woman charged in connection with murder of young mother, wounding of 3-year-old son
A beach rental in Kill Devil Hills was destroyed in a fire.
50 people displaced in Kill Devil Hills fire
Tuesday storms for ENC
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Stormy Tuesday followed by cooler weather
Claudette will head out to sea Monday afternoon.
Claudette racing out to sea
Infant dies after bathtub drowning in Pink Hill home

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, for the first time on Tuesday, June 22, said he will support...
Austin backs change in military sex assault prosecution
Law Enforcement encourage drivers to be safe as summer travel increases
As travel picks up law enforcement in ENC urges drivers to be safe
furniture shortage
Eastern Carolina furniture shoppers may have to wait up to a year
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP filibuster halts Democrats’ signature voting bill