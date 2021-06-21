Winterville woman charged in connection with murder of young mother, wounding of 3-year-old son

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a young Pitt County mother and the wounding of her child.

Pitt County deputies charged Mackenzie Andrews with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Marshayla Pasley was killed in her Long Drive home when the mobile home was riddled with gunfire back on January 13th. The woman’s three-year-old son, Chase, survived while the child’s father wasn’t hit by the gunfire.

Deputies say Andrews is accused of disposing evidence after the shooting. The 21-year-old Winterville woman is the girlfriend of Shaquille Pittman who was charged with the actual shooting, deputies say.

Also charged in the shooting are Ja’keis Wiggins and Tyquavious Cummings.

Andrews was jailed on a $750,000 secured bond.

