Advertisement

Winterville woman charged in connection with murder of young mother, wounding of 3-year-old son

Mackenzie Andrews
Mackenzie Andrews(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a young Pitt County mother and the wounding of her child.

Pitt County deputies charged Mackenzie Andrews with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Marshayla Pasley was killed in her Long Drive home when the mobile home was riddled with gunfire back on January 13th. The woman’s three-year-old son, Chase, survived while the child’s father wasn’t hit by the gunfire.

Deputies say Andrews is accused of disposing evidence after the shooting. The 21-year-old Winterville woman is the girlfriend of Shaquille Pittman who was charged with the actual shooting, deputies say.

Also charged in the shooting are Ja’keis Wiggins and Tyquavious Cummings.

Andrews was jailed on a $750,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claudette will head out to sea Monday afternoon.
Claudette racing out to sea
New leader at Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament day 5
“Widespread” winner of the Blue Marlin Biggest Catch category at Big Rock tournament
Infant dies after bathtub drowning in Pink Hill home
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Claudette moving away
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Claudette moving away
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
A Kill Devil Hills beach rental was destroyed in a fire.
Kill Devil Hills beach rental fire
Man in custody following Roanoke Rapids shooting