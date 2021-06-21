WHAT’S MY NAME? Man wanted for Wok-N-Roll break-in

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are hoping you can help them solve a restaurant break-in that happened a week ago in Kinston.

Police say the Wok-N-Roll on North Herritage Street was broken into around 7:20 a.m. on June 14th.

The burglar got in through the front door and made off with various items inside.

If anyone knows who the man is who was caught on surveillance video, they should call Kinston police at 252-939-4020, or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

