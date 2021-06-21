Jim’s Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

Forecast Discussion: . We should stay rain-free and humid for Monday night. Strong storms are firing up to our west, lighting up dozens of severe thunderstorm warning. Those storms are expected to weaken before getting to us in Far ENC. With diurnal heating Tuesday, the cold front will develop more storms and those will be a concern for us.

Tuesday morning we will have isolated showers but the main line of storms will get here shortly after noon. The SPC has ENC in a Marginal Risk for severe storms Tuesday afternoon. The tornado risk is low but straight line wind damage and heavy downpours are front of mind.

Strong to severe PM storms possible (Jim Howard)

After the passage of the cold front Tuesday evening, humidity will lower a bit and we should have an overall dry stretch of weather for the rest of the week. Temperatures will also stay consistently below average.

Tuesday

Partly sunny morning turning stormy in the afternoon. Highs near 86°. Rain chance: 80%. Some of the afternoon storms could be strong.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy but much less humid. High: 78. Wind: N5-10.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and overall nice day. High of 80. Wind: NE 10. Rain chance: 20%.

