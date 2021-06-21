Portions of Greenville roads to be repaved starting Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Portions of some roads in Greenville will be repaved starting Monday.

Crews will begin resurfacing on parts of First Street and Cotanche Street. The work will start on First Street between South Washington and Cotanche Streets. The work includes the “Unite Against Racism” street mural, which was painted in December with the understanding that it would be temporary because of the resurfacing plans.

No detours are expected, but there might be some lane closures.

Work is expected to be completed by July 3. If contractors are unable to complete the work before then, the project will resume on July 12.

A total of 10.6 lane miles on 18 streets are scheduled to be resurfaced in the 2021 Street Resurfacing Project. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

