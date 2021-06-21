Advertisement

Portions of Greenville roads to be repaved starting Monday

(KOSA)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Portions of some roads in Greenville will be repaved starting Monday.

Crews will begin resurfacing on parts of First Street and Cotanche Street. The work will start on First Street between South Washington and Cotanche Streets. The work includes the “Unite Against Racism” street mural, which was painted in December with the understanding that it would be temporary because of the resurfacing plans.

No detours are expected, but there might be some lane closures.

Work is expected to be completed by July 3. If contractors are unable to complete the work before then, the project will resume on July 12.

A total of 10.6 lane miles on 18 streets are scheduled to be resurfaced in the 2021 Street Resurfacing Project. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claudette will head out to sea Monday afternoon.
Claudette moving away this morning
New leader at Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament day 5
“Widespread” winner of the Blue Marlin Biggest Catch category at Big Rock tournament
Infant dies after bathtub drowning in Pink Hill home
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Claudette moving away
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Claudette moving away
(Source: WALB)
Jones County road closed for the next two months
Businesses near N.C. coast prepare for Claudette
Businesses putting out sand bags in preparation for Claudette.
Businesses near N.C. coast prepare for Claudette