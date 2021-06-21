Political operative at center of 2018 congressional scandal pleads guilty

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A political operative at the center of the 9th Congressional District scandal in 2018, pleaded guilty at a federal court hearing in Greenville Monday.

Federal prosecutors say McCrae Dowless defrauded Social Security by not reporting $135,365.57 in consulting work for political campaigns.

The feds say Dowless was receiving benefits and was supposed to report any changes in his work activity or income.

The federal charges are separate from charges brought by state prosecutors against Dowless, alleging he committed a range of crimes involving election fraud in the 2016 and 2018 elections. Those charges remain pending in Wake County.

The Bladenboro man today pleaded guilty to federal charges of theft of government property and Social Security fraud.

He faces up to 180 months in federal prison when sentenced on August 23rd.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.