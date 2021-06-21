Pitt County mosquito expert talks ways to avoid getting bit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Warm weather and hurricane season may mean more mosquitoes to avoid.

Jim Gardner, the vector control manager for Pitt County, says his number one piece of advice is to drain anything that can hold water.

“The amount of water you have determines the number of mosquitoes you’re going to have,” he said.

Gardner explained that rainfall can leave standing water, which he says is a perfect mosquito habitat. That’s why dumping out water that lingers in your tires, bottles, pots, gutters, pet’s water bowl, or any other container is your best bet.

Garder also suggests using bug repellant and covering up to lessen their opportunities to bite.

“Darker colors are not good colors,” he said. “And also the less bare skin you have, the better off you are.”

Finally, Pitt County says you can call them to help you test your pool for mosquitoes. They can also come to spray your yard, though Gardner says that should be a last resort.

In the meantime, Gardner tests the mosquitoes for different viruses. He says pets like horses and dogs may be more at risk for a mosquito-borne illness than humans, but it’s best for everyone to avoid being bitten if they can.

