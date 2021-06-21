Officials: Tropical Storm Claudette is a good reminder to be storm ready

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Claudette is now the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season to impact the United States, and while the storm left a trail of destruction across several states, Eastern North Carolina was largely spared from the system.

Scientist and Director of UNC’s Institute of Marine Sciences Dr. Rick Luettich says this system is a strong reminder that we are getting deeper into what is expected to be a busy Hurricane season.

“It’s certainly an early season storm we were fortunate I think that it was stronger than it was particularly by the time it got to North Carolina and even along the entire pathway, I think the downside was the rainfall associated with it, and clearly when it came on shore in the southern states, Alabama in particular had some major problems with the rainfall,” said Dr. Luettich.

While the storm is responsible for 13 deaths in several southern states, North Carolina was not hit as hard by the system.

Dr. Luettich explained, “We were fortunate for sure with this one, the fact that it was weak and came over land and the fact that it moved quickly meant the storm surge we experienced here, and this one had the real potential if it had been stronger and slower to do some major damage along the backside of the Outer Banks.”

For Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite in Craven County, this tropical system is a wake-up call for residents that now is the time to be storm ready.

“This is a memory jogger if you will to tell you just how quickly things can occur and in just a few days it can be upon you, it’s imperative that you should always be planning and have a family plan to be prepared,” said Kite.

Kite urges people to know the storm risks their home faces and to have an evacuation plan ready and he is encouraging everyone to review and prepare their hurricane kits.

