New information released on Greenville shooting
Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released new information on a shooting Friday that sent one man to the hospital.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 3:25 p.m. Friday.
There they found 30-year-old Tyshawn Perkins who had been shot.
The man was taken to Vidant Medical Center for what police said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said it looks like Perkins was shot in his car in the 900 block of Tyson Street and then drove the half-mile distance to his home on Ward Street.
The victim had very little information to give police, according to a spokeswoman, who added that no arrests have yet been made in the shooting.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.