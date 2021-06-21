New information released on Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released new information on a shooting Friday that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 3:25 p.m. Friday.

There they found 30-year-old Tyshawn Perkins who had been shot.

The man was taken to Vidant Medical Center for what police said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it looks like Perkins was shot in his car in the 900 block of Tyson Street and then drove the half-mile distance to his home on Ward Street.

The victim had very little information to give police, according to a spokeswoman, who added that no arrests have yet been made in the shooting.

