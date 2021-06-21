Advertisement

New information released on Greenville shooting

By WITN Web Team
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released new information on a shooting Friday that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 3:25 p.m. Friday.

There they found 30-year-old Tyshawn Perkins who had been shot.

The man was taken to Vidant Medical Center for what police said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it looks like Perkins was shot in his car in the 900 block of Tyson Street and then drove the half-mile distance to his home on Ward Street.

The victim had very little information to give police, according to a spokeswoman, who added that no arrests have yet been made in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claudette will head out to sea Monday afternoon.
Claudette racing out to sea
New leader at Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament day 5
“Widespread” winner of the Blue Marlin Biggest Catch category at Big Rock tournament
Infant dies after bathtub drowning in Pink Hill home
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Claudette moving away
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Latest News

Political operative at center of 2018 congressional scandal pleads guilty
Police are looking for this man for a restaurant burglary last week.
WHAT’S MY NAME? Man wanted for Wok-N-Roll break-in
Dowless attending the North Carolina State Board of Elections' election fraud hearing in...
McCrae Dowless pleads guilty to federal unemployment fraud charges
Kill Devil Hills Fire